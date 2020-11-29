Bitsdaq Hits Market Cap of $350,035.37 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $350,035.37 and $179.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00301172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00921689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466536 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00164945 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 tokens. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

