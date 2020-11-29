BitTorrent Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $315.76 million and $67.70 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00166625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00301586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00923040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468515 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00164945 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,990,899,489 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.