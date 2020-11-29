BitWhite (BTW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,110.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $72,050.73 and approximately $44,110.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.