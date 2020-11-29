BlackCoin (BLK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,844.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 57.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 60.8% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $14,844.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014842 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,334,329 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

