Blackmoon (BMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $10.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00376752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.02940044 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

BMC is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

