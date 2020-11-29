Block-Logic 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,466.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $825,981.36 and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

