Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. 7,023,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,703,819 shares of company stock worth $155,892,689. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

