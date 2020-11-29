Bloom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,387.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,387.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bloom Profile

Bloom is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

