Blox (CDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $128,942.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Blox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Blox has a market cap of $4.24 million and $128,942.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blox has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.29 or 0.02917845 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.