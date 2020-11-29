Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,947.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $277,670.57 and approximately $12,947.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $33.94 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00371427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.01 or 0.02886853 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

