BOMB (BOMB) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. BOMB has a market cap of $448,857.02 and $61,050.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002710 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,104.96 or 1.00029854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00029604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003052 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00075918 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 916,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,257 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

