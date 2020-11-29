BonFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,660.10 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $139,660.10 and approximately $179,566.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,199,315 tokens. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance.

Buying and Selling BonFi

