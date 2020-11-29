Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,825.60.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Booking stock traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,052.67. 117,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,839.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,739.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,549,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

