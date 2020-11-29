Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 274,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 3.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

