BorgWarner Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

BorgWarner has raised its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

