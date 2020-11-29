BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Hits $6.84 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $156.12 or 0.00862551 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $3,359.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00166623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00301582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00924607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00165430 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

