Bounce Token (BOT) Price Hits $444.02 on Major Exchanges

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for $444.02 or 0.02450846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $5.28 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounce Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance.

Bounce Token Token Trading

Bounce Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

