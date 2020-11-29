Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0006

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $147,411.91 and $169.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00372987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.02 or 0.02880724 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

