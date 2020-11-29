BoutsPro Market Cap Reaches $48,408.50 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $48,408.50 and approximately $6,617.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00380826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.76 or 0.02938779 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

