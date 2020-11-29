Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will announce sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.35 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $125.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $141.85 million, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

BRMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NASDAQ BRMK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

