Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. 340,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,008. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,233.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

