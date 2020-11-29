Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $991,400 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,227. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.