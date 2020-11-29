Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce sales of $77.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.27 million and the lowest is $75.07 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $285.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $287.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $378.46 million, with estimates ranging from $373.27 million to $393.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,668.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,556,320 shares of company stock valued at $764,563,254 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 388,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

