Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500,003 shares of company stock valued at $80,423,130. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $58,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 612,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,703. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

