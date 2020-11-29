Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.21. 84,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,519. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after purchasing an additional 324,979 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,234,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,847,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,218,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

