Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Regions Financial also reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,658. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

