Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

RCII traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,593. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

