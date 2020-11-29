Brokerages Set AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.40. 12,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,186. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.