Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Price Target at $143.64

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.73. 503,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. CX Institutional raised its stake in American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

