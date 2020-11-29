Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

BBL stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,055. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

