Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $4.17

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 3,009,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,786. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.