Brokerages Set Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) PT at $21.40

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 590,862 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

