Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Target Price at C$0.70

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark downgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.72. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$3.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

