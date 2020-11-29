Brokerages Set First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target at $31.25

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Insiders have bought 6,230 shares of company stock valued at $184,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 133,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,710. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

