Brokerages Set Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,315. The company has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

