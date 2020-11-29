Brokerages Set LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 87,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,864. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 599,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $114,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

