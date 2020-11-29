Brokerages Set MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Target Price at $34.40

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $132,085.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,794,747.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,912 shares of company stock valued at $857,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. 149,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,870. The firm has a market cap of $533.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. On average, analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

