Brokerages Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$2.11

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 1,000,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,627. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $223.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

