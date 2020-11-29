Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) PT at C$3.81

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$4.50 to C$3.79 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

Shares of OGI stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,479. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.