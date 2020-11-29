Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $17.86

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,960. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

