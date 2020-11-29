Brokerages Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target at $11.80

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. 469,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $821,784.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 501,082 shares of company stock worth $4,460,359. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

