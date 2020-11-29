Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $23.57

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

