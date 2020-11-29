Brokerages Set ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target at $6.30

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,398,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 290.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 493,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 1,001,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,742. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $623.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

