Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

BRKR stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

