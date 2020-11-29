BTIG Research Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) to Neutral

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 601,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,487. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $775,632,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,899,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $18,890,000.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.