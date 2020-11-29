Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches Market Cap of $6.38 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $6.38 million and $29,762.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00164726 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00298149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00928295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470154 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00166188 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,022,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,647,709 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

