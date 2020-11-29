Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 572,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,485.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

