Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.