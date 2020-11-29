Bytecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,372.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and approximately $18,372.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00679099 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 380.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001566 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

