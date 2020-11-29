Callisto Network Market Capitalization Hits $3.20 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $36,433.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.13 or 0.03058941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00034576 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

